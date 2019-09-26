Injuries: Bills' Devin Singletary limited at practice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is on the mend.

The rookie returned to practice Thursday, per the team's official website. It's the first time Singletary has been at practice since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. Coach Sean McDermott said the RB "did some nice things" and was limited at practice, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Singletary impressed in his first two games in limited action, ripping off chunk runs. He averaged 12.7 yards per carry on 10 totes for 127 yards and a touchdown, adding five receptions for 28 yards. He missed last week's win over Cincinnati due to the hamstring injury.

The Bills could remain cautious with their rookie running back this week against the New England Patriots top-ranked defense, which has allowed 36.7 yards rushing per game and just 2.3 yards per carry.

Even if Singletary is able to play, we'd expect Frank Gore to get the bulk of the snaps with T.J. Yeldon playing a minor role in passing situations. Singletary's availability this week likely depends on how his hamstring injury responds after getting in some work Thursday. If he's able to go, it could add a dimension to the Bills offense that needs all the weapons it can get versus the Pats.

Other are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper is suited up for practice. Coach Jason Garrett said the receiver would be limited today after an MRI on his ankle came back negative. Offensive gaurd Zack Martin did not practice. He's been limited at times to help him manage a back injury, but this is the first time he has missed a regular season practice, according to the team.

2. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) probably won't practice Thursday. Hicks could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt versus the Minnesota Vikings. Wideout Taylor Gabriel remains in concussion protocol.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on the injured reserve and signed cornerback Torry McTyer off of the Chiefs' practice squad.

4. Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum is back at practice after missing Wednesday's walk-through with a foot injury.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Keenum was a full participant in practice, per ESPN.

Case Keenum said his foot feels better today. Said that âmeans good things... it will keep getting better.â â John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2019

Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has a touchdown catch in all three games so far this season, was limited with a hamstring injury. McLaurin's status is worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.

5. Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (shoulder) is expected to be healthy enough to play tonight vs. the Packers, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. He missed last week and is questionable today.

6. Bruce Irvin is set to make his regular season debut for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, coach Ron Rivera told reporters. Irvin, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, missed the first three games due to a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Donte Jackson missed practice with a groin injury, while defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sat out with a knee injury, though Rivera said the absence was more of a rest day.