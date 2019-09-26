Packers RB Jamaal Williams carted off vs. Eagles

Packers running back Jamaal Williams has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after suffering possible head and neck injuries.

Williams was taken off on a stretcher in the first quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. On Green Bay's first play from scrimmage, Williams was stood up behind the line of scrimmage by a pack of Philadelphia defenders when Barnett arrived late and appeared to collide with Williams after the whistle had been blown.

The team soon announced Williams was being evaluated for head and neck injuries but has feeling and movement in all of his extremities. With Williams down, the Packers have just two active running backs available -- Aaron Jones and fullback Danny Vitale. Dexter Williams was a healthy scratch.

Barnett was called for unnecessary roughness but was not ejected.