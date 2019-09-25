Patriots WR Julian Edelman (rib) returns to practice

Julian Edelman is already back at practice.

The New England Patriots receiver suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of Sunday's victory over the New York Jets. He was back on the practice field Wednesday.

The return aligns with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report from Monday with a source saying of Edelman, "He'll be good." Initial X-Rays after the game were negative.

Edelman not even sitting out practice this week as a precaution is a great sign that Tom Brady's favorite target will be good to go as the Patriots try to stay unbeaten this week versus the similarly 3-0 Buffalo Bills.