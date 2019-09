Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Josh Allen among first/second-year QB headliners

It's NOT too early to say the Giants have a budding star

I'm taking Daniel Jones . I don't care if there is one real game to pull from, because I saw this same stuff from him in the preseason. The rookie has incredible poise in the pocket and more than enough mobility to be a threat in the run game. The Giants used him in a zone-read concept on his first rushing touchdown Sunday , and he tucked the ball and waltzed into the end zone on the game-tying score. Jones' mobility is just icing on the cake because the most impressive takeaway from his debut was how he saw the field and understood the defense, which led to great decision-making and accuracy against a good defense.