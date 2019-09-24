Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Josh Allen among first/second-year QB headliners

The NFL is flush with extremely young quarterbacks. Need proof? Well, at the moment, 10 teams are starting a quarterback in his first or second season:

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

Carolina Panthers: Kyle Allen

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield

Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew

Miami Dolphins: Josh Rosen

New York Giants: Daniel Jones

New York Jets: Luke Falk (filling in for mono-infected second-year passer Sam Darnold)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph

With such an extensive list of rookie/sophomore starters, one question comes to mind: Which first- or second-year quarterback would you build a franchise around?



Maurice Jones-Drew

+ Follow On Twitter Josh Rosen has the goods, but needs a better supporting cast This isn't the sexiest pick, but I'm taking This isn't the sexiest pick, but I'm taking Josh Rosen . He's gotten the raw end of the stick so far. Most of these other quarterbacks have teams with other offensive weapons, built O-lines or stout defenses. Rosen is the only one who's been on teams that haven't done anything to help him. He is a prototypical quarterback who has what it takes to be successful in the NFL, and he'll be ready to show out once he has the pieces around him.