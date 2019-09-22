Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:

1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns will not return against the Cowboys after sustaining a concussion.

2. Denver Broncos defensive End Derek Wolfe was carted off after suffering an ankle injury and will not return to the game.

3. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (illness), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and tackle Andre Dillard (knee) are all questionable to return.

4. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels will not return due to a foot injury.

5. Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return against the Colts.

6. Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee is questionable to return after suffering an ankle injury against the Vikings.

7. Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano has a neck injury and his return is questionable.

8. Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict (elbow) is questionable to return against the Vikings.

9. Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis has an arm injury and is questionable to return.

10. Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry (eye) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (stinger) are both questionable to return.

11. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Christian Covington is return questionable with a calf injury.