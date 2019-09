Josh Rosen is getting his chance with Miami.

The Dolphins are planning to start Rosen in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Coach Brian Flores made the decision this afternoon, Rapoport added.

Miami traded for the second-year quarterback in April on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

