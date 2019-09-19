Roundup: Jaguars LB Myles Jack suffers concussion

The Jaguars look like they'll have their two starting cornerbacks available against the Titans. It might be for the last time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported A.J. Bouye, who's listed as questionable with a hip injury, has a good chance of playing Thursday night, per a source. Bouye has been limited in practice all week after missing Jacksonville's loss to the Texans this past Sunday.

Bouye was not listed among Jacksonville's inactives, but WR C.J. Board, CB Breon Borders, RB Devine Izigbo, LB D.J. Alexander, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver and DT Dontavius Russell were.

The Tennessee Titans' inactives are OL Nate Davis, DL Matt Dickerson, RB David Fluellen, OL Hroniss Grasu, DB Chris Milton, OL Kevin Pamphile and LB Wesley Woodyard.

Bouye struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. He wasn't alone, of course. The bigger question moving forward is who will join him in the Jags' secondary. Bouye and Ramsey have made up one of the league's top CB duos the past few seasons. The tandem's days appear to be numbered, however.

Ramsey demanded a trade earlier this week in the aftermath of a sideline run-in with Doug Marrone. The Jaguars coach said Wednesday that Ramsey will suit up for Week 3, just as Ramsey said he'd do the day before. But Ramsey might be packing his bags a day later. Rapoport reported that Friday is the most likely target date for a trade.

The 24-year-old Ramsey has voiced his displeasure for months after the Jaguars informed him they wouldn't extend him before this season. News leaked earlier this week that he wants out of Duval. If Thursday is his finale in black and teal, it would be fitting to have it play out in front of the hometown fans, with Bouye on the opposite side.

During the game, Jaguars starting linebacker Myles Jack was ruled out with a concussion in the third quarter. He left with two tackles, including one for loss.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (foot) was not present at the start of practice. This is his third consecutive day of missing practice after aggravating a mid-foot sprain last week against the Buccaneers. It is unlikely he plays on Sunday, per Rapoport.

2. Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is at practice but not participating.

3. Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (ankle) was back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, per The Plain Dealer.

The Browns are dealing with a number injuries heading into Sunday night's clash against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tight end David Njoku is expected to miss at least a month with a broken wrist. Coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed on Thursday that Njoku did break his wrist.

In addition to Njoku, the following players sat out Thursday's practice: safety Damarious Randall (concussion), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle), safety Morgan Burnett (quad) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), per The Plain Dealer.

Rapoport adds that Kirksey will miss Sunday's game vs. the Rams.

4. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin remains in the concussion protocol but is improving, per Jason Garrett.

5. Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher groin sat out practice, while first-round offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) returned to the practice field as a limited participant after missing Wednesday.

6. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said defensive tackle Bilal Nichols has a broken right hand and is unlikely to play Monday versus the Redskins.

7. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) is expected to practice Thursday. Running back Damien Williams (knee) will be out for a second consecutive day.

8. Philadelphia Eagles wideouts Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) did not practice, as expected. Neither did RB Corey Clement (shoulder), TE Dallas Goedert (calf) and DT Tim Jernigan (foot).

9. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion protocol) and running back Marlon Mack (calf) sat out Colts practice. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was limited with a quad injury.

10. New York Giants wideout Sterling Shepard (concussion) was a full participant at practice. Wideouts Bennie Fowler (hamstring) and Cody Latimer (concussion) did not practice. Wideout Darius Slayton (hamstring) was limited.

11. Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft injured his ankle at practice Thursday. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

12. Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (knee), returner Dwayne Harris (ankle) and guard Gabe Jackson (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (hip), running back Josh Jacobs (hip), cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder/knee) were limited Thursday.

13. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (groin) sat out practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

14. Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (groin) did not practice on Thursday. Among Packers limited in practice were LB Blake Martinez (shoulder), G Lane Taylor (biceps), LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) and RB Jamaal Williams (ankle).

15. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (calf) was limited in practice for the second straight day, as were OL Caleb Benenoch (calf), RT Marcus Cannon (shoulder) and TE Matt LaCosse (ankle).

16. New York Jets linebackers Jordan Jenkins (calf) and C.J. Mosley (groin), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) did not practice. Many Jets were limited on Thursday: OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), DL Steve McLendon (hip), safety Rontez Miles (hip), CB Brian Poole (groin) and RG Brian Winters (shoulder).

17. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (knee) returned to practice fully on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo (foot), CB Joe Haden (shoulder) and LB Vince Williams (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

18. Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) did not practice for the second straight day with a knee injury. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (ribs) was added to the injury report and did not practice Thursday.

19. Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (shoulder) was added to the injury report and did not practice Thursday. Kicker Michael Badgley (right groin) practiced fully after missing L.A.'s last two games. Receiver Keenan Allen (knee) was limited for the second straight day.

20. San Francisco 49ers DE Dee Ford (quad), WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn't practice Thursday, while DE Nick Bosa (ankle) and safeties Jaquiski Tartt (toe) and Jimmie Ward (hand).