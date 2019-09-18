Patriots' Tom Brady limited in practice with calf injury

Tom Brady popped up on the injury report Wednesday.

The New England Patriots quarterback was limited in practice due to a calf injury.

But, Patriots fans shouldn't panic just yet.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Brady's injury is considered "minor," according to a source informed.

In addition to Brady, tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (calf) and tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) were limited in practice.

The Patriots (2-0) host division-rival New York Jets (0-2) on Sunday. We'll continue to monitor Brady's status leading up to the Week 3 matchup.