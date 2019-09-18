Cowboys waive former first-round pick Taco Charlton

The Taco Charlton truck is being towed out of Dallas.

The Cowboys released the former first-round defensive end on Wednesday after two-plus seasons with the club.

Charlton's cut comes after Dallas opened the door for trade talks for the 24-year-old edge rusher. With veteran defensive end Robert Quinn returning from suspension and no bidders on the trade market for Taco's services, the Cowboys have opted to waive Charlton.

Dallas' 2017 No. 28 overall pick had been unhappy with the organization for some time. After being ruled inactive for Dallas' first two games of the season, Charlton tweeted "Free me" on Monday before deleting the message.

Whereas Dallas has had success with their early draft picks over the last five years -- Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch all figure to be Dallas stalwarts for years to come -- Charlton was a relative disappointment. In two seasons, Charlton started seven of 27 games played, recording four sacks, 11 QB hits and one forced fumble.

As a former first-round pick, Charlton should see legitimate interest in waivers this week, but none from Dallas, who is moving on from its rare draft bust.