Taco Charlton still wants out of Dallas, tweets 'free me'

Taco Charlton still wants out of Dallas.

The Cowboys 2017 first-round draft pick tweeted "free me" in response to a tweet regarding why the defensive end has been inactive the first two weeks of the season.

Charlton sought a trade this offseason, which didn't come to fruition. Now the former Michigan product is taken to social media to try to coax his way out of Dallas either through trade or possible release.

Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again. â Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 16, 2019

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Sunday that the Cowboys have had recent trade talks surrounding Charlton. While nothing is imminent, talks could heat up this week, Rapoport added at the time.

Charlton has been a major disappointment since the Cowboys used the No. 28 overall pick on him in 2017. He compiled 19 tackles and three sacks in his rookie season in 16 appearances with no starts. Last year, with Dallas expecting a leap in Year 2, the 24-year-old compiled 27 tackles and just one sack in 11 games, including seven starts. He's been inactive the first two weeks of the 2019 season.

It's clear from his plea to leave Dallas that the first-rounder believes he could thrive elsewhere. Given the production, and the Cowboys lack of usage this season, it's doubtful they'd get much value back in return on a trade.