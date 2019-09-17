Jets benched Jamal Adams after he 'anticipated wrong'

A precedent has been set for the Jets that no matter how large your paycheck or how impressive your resume, if you're not up to the task you could find yourself riding the pine.

Though it was only for five snaps, Jets Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams was benched during his team's 23-3 loss to the Browns on Monday.

A day later, he clarified that it was some anticipatory play that resulted in his unexpected breather.

"Yeah, I was benched. They benched me. I tried to anticipate a play ... and I anticipated wrong," Adams told WFAN Sports Radio on Tuesday via Manish Mehta. "It happens."

The standout safety had five tackles in the loss, just as he did in a Week 1 defeat against the Bills.

Also on Tuesday, conjecture arose after Adams changed his Twitter bio that previously read "Former LSU All-American - Defensive Back for the New York Jets." to "Let the lord fight your battles. He hasn't lost one yet!"

Speculation has followed regarding his happiness with the Jets, though no inquiries have reportedly been made about his status as an LSU alum. When pressed regarding his wellness with the Jets, he called it "outside noise" and insisted he was "just focused on this team."

In Monday's game, Jets high-priced cornerback Trumaine Johnson was also benched, though that was for the entirety of the game. The Jets have now lost backup quarterback Trevor Siemian for the season as starter Sam Darnold works back from mononucleosis. Defensive stalwart C.J. Mosley and rookie Quinnen Williams also missed Monday's game with injuries.

Thus, the Jets are finding it an arduous proposition to keep their talent on the field and simultaneously forcing some off of it.

Only two games into the season and the 0-2 Jets are spiraling it would seem in every which way, from injuries to illness, high-priced talent not getting it done to stellar safeties making the wrong assumptions. And next up are the New England Patriots.