Jets QB Trevor Siemian out for season with ankle injury

The Jets will be rolling with Luke Falk under center for the foreseeable future.

Coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Trevor Siemian will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a brutal ankle injury during the first half of Monday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Siemian, who suffered torn ankle ligaments, will have surgery after swelling goes down.

Siemian's leg bent awkwardly when he was taken to the turf on a late hit by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. He eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power, but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Jets signed Siemian to a one-year deal during the offseason, hoping the former Broncos starter could serve as a capable backup to second-year signal-caller Sam Darnold. But with Darnold sidelined due to mononucleosis, Siemian got the nod Monday and was under duress throughout the first half before the injury.

Seeing the first NFL action of his young career, Falk completed 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards in relief duties. Falk will get his first start this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

For Jets fans looking for positive QB news, Darnold was back at the team facility for the first time since his diagnosis.

"He's feeling better," Gase said, per the New York Daily News. "The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him."

Gase also told reporters that linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) are week-to-week, while linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) remains day-to-day.