Jets QB Siemian injures ankle vs. Browns, will get MRI

A scary moment for Trevor Siemian in Monday night's 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets quarterback exited the game midway through the second quarter with an ankle injury after taking a hit from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. After a few moments on the ground, Siemian was able to walk off the field under his own power. The team later confirmed that Siemian would not return to the game.

Siemian is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday morning to check out his injured ankle, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jets coach Adam Gase confirmed after the game Siemian would get an MRI.

Garrett was flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Siemian, 27, was starting in place of Sam Darnold (mono); it was his first start since the 2017 season when he was a member of the Broncos.

Prior to exiting, Siemian went 3-for-6 for three yards and was sacked twice.

Third-string QB Luke Falk, whom the Jets signed from the practice squad Monday afternoon, took over under center in Siemian's place. Falk completed 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards in his first profession outing.