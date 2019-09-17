Giants bench Eli Manning; QB Daniel Jones to start

Daniel Jones has been named the New York Giants starting quarterback, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, will replace Eli Manning as the starter following the Giants' 0-2 start.

"Eli and I spoke this morning," head coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday, per the team's official website. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."

