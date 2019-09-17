Roundup: Steelers sign Paxton Lynch to practice squad

With injuries mounting along the offensive line, the New England Patriots added some depth Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch is signing with the Pats, per a source informed of the situation.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman had nine teams request workouts, but he wanted to play for Pats OL coach Dante Scarnecchia, per Rapoport.

Benenoch was a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers who can play inside and outside. He started 16 games in 2018 at right guard for the Bucs. The 25-year-old struggled last season, allowing 10 sacks, per Pro Football Focus, and was called for eight penalties. These days on the open market, however, beggars can't be choosers.

The Pats will leave it to Scarnecchia to get the most out of a young player with starting experience.

The addition of Benenonch comes as injuries mount for the 2-0 Pats. Right tackle Marcus Cannon has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Then Sunday, left tackle Isaiah Wynn left after just 11 plays.

Rapoport reports that Wynn is considered week-to-week with turf toe, per a source. The injury is not season-ending, but the Patriots could be without him for the time being following tests Monday.

Enter Benenoch.

With the injuries to Cannon, Wynn and David Andrews being out for the season, the thinnest part of the Patriots roster resides at the O-line.

Other news and workouts we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former first-round pick quarterback Paxton Lynch to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. After losing Ben Roethlisberger for the season with an elbow injury, the Steelers are in desperate need for depth at QB.

After acquiring defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade with the Dolphins, the Steelers have placed safety Sean Davis (ankle) on injured reserve.

2. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that an MRI on Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy's ankle showed no significant damage, per sources. Shady has a shot to play versus the Ravens Sunday.

3. Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, a source tells Pelissero. The injury is a big loss to the secondary as tough matchups loom for Dallas.

The Cowboys are working out former Packers safety Josh Jones, according to Rapoport. Given the injury to wide receiver Michael Gallup, the team is working out Quincy Adeboyejo and DaMarkus Lodge, per Rapoport.

4. The Atlanta Falcons are working out linebacker Carroll Phillips, per Rapoport.

5. The New York Jets, who benched their $72 million cornerback Trumaine Johnson Monday night, will have cornerback and special teamer Kayvon Webster in for a visit, per Rapoport.

6. With Derrius Guice out, the Redskins will kick the tires on a couple of RBs. Ex-Broncos and Jets running back De'Angelo Henderson is working out with Washington, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Redskins will also work out running back Josh Ferguson.

7. Oakland Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams intends to play Sunday against the Vikings despite a painful hip pointer, Pelissero reports.

8. Rapoport reports the Detroit Lions are signing former Bengals backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. Driskel recently worked out for the team.