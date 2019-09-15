Dolphins' Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick 'is still the starter'

Two games, 10 points, 23 first downs. All that adds up to no wins in two home games for the Miami Dolphins, and surprisingly, no change at quarterback.

Following Miami's 43-0 defeat to the rival New England Patriots, in which Ryan Fitzpatrick threw not one, but two pick-sixes, Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters that the journeyman would remain his starting quarterback -- for now.

"Ryan's still the starter. We'll evaluate things over the course of the week," the rookie coach said following Miami's worst home loss since last week. "As of right now, Ryan is still the starter."

Miami travels to Dallas to play the undefeated Cowboys next week.

Named the starter ahead of the season instead of second-year signal-caller Josh Rosen, the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick has done little to earn another shot at leading Miami's roster into Week 3.

In the Dolphins' two losses by a combined 92 points, Fitzpatrick has completed 25 of 50 attempts for 174 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions, including the aforementioned pick-sixes. Under his stewardship, Miami has scored on just two of 18 drives.

"There wasn't a whole lot that was going right on offense today," Fitzpatrick told reporters after Sunday's defeat. "Physically, I feel good. mentally and emotionally, not so much."

To make matters worse and more complicated, Fitzpatrick has been lifted for Rosen in the third quarter of both games, and his backup has proceeded to throw an interception of his own on both occasions. Rosen, 22, has completed just eight of 21 passes in his garbage-time work for 102 yards and two picks.

Acquired via trade during the draft, Rosen was expected to start for Miami at some point this season. As a former top-10 pick with a season as a starting quarterback under his belt, Rosen still has franchise QB potential and should get the go-ahead from Flores and his staff sooner rather than later.

Despite Miami's two overwhelming season-opening defeats, Fitzpatrick wants to keep his starting job and keep Rosen at bay.

"As a quarterback, everything, at the end of the day, it's all going to fall on you," Fitzpatrick said. "That's why we play the position that we do. That's why I play the position. I want that responsibility. I want that blame. I know I can go out there and do a much better job. Especially, at this position, if you go out there and play better, then the team as a whole does better."