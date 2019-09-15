Talks between Cowboys, Dak Prescott have stalled

It's been a week since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones labeled a new contract extension for Dak Prescott as "imminent."

But here we are on the Sunday of Week 2 and Prescott still is playing on his rookie contract, and the "imminent" extension no longer seems quiet as imminent.

So what gives?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport relayed that the length of a potential extension could be the issue holding up negotiations between Dallas and its franchise quarterback during Sunday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning.

"My understanding is these Dak Prescott extension talks which Jerry Jones termed imminent just a week ago have reached a little bit of an impasse," Rapoport said. "It doesn't seem like things will happen for the foreseeable future. Obviously that could change but that is the read right now. ...

"The Cowboys have signed a lot of their key players to really long-term deals. Zeke Elliott the latest all their offensive lineman are on long long-term deals. But then look at the recent deals quarterbacks have done. Four-year extension for [Rams QB] Jared Goff. Four-year extension for [Eagles QB] Carson Wentz. It would make a lot of sense if Dak is holding out for some of those shorter term deals to cash in at a sooner time."

The recent big-time extensions the Cowboys have handed out to their core players (Elliott, Demarcus Lawrence, La'el Collins and Zack Martin) have all been for a length of at least five seasons.

The desire to lock up Prescott for a longer period makes since for the Cowboys, just as the desire to for a shorter path to free agency makes since for Dak.

The Cowboys visit the Washington Redskins this afternoon as Prescott will look to build on his impressive 400-yard, four-TD performance in Week 1.