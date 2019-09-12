Philip Rivers 'at peace' with Chargers contract, future

The 2019 campaign has just begun and Philip Rivers is already eyeing 2020 and beyond.

On the most recent edition of the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback spoke with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport about a number of topics including his current contract.

With Year 16 underway, Rivers, who's ranked No. 8 all-time in passing yards, reflected on the state of where things stand between him and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

Given how vocal players around the NFL have been in recent months about their deals, Rivers' comments should help fans stress less over his future in the navy blue and gold.

"I really just feel at peace about that. Tom and I had really good conversations throughout the last couple months. I think it's sincere, the both of us, really desire I'm still a Charger in 2020," Rivers told Rapoport. "I think that sincerity will make it all work out. Had it worked out before the regular season got started, I'd have been fine with it, but it didn't. Shoot, hey let's just wait and it kinda worked best for both sides to do that. I really feel good about it. I'm in a good place."

Rivers is in the final year of a four-year, $83.25-million contract extension he signed in August 2015. He kicked off his age-37 season with 333 yards, three touchdowns and a pick in a nail-biting season-opening overtime win over the Colts. Not a bad first act to follow-up 2018 when he tallied 4,308 yards, 32 TDs, made his eighth Pro Bowl and helped lead L.A. back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Back in August, Rapoport reported that Rivers would likely play out his current deal and address the future after this season. Things appear to still be on that same track, and Rivers, who turns 38 on Dec. 8, seems perfectly fine with letting the hourglass run out before turning it over at the end of '19.

"I've always said handful of years, handful of years, handful of years, and I know you can't say that forever and I don't have an age number on it. But I'm at the point where I think one year at a time," Rivers said. "I'm excited about this season and I am looking forward to 2020 and then, after that, I don't know. Doing that for me, mentally, for my family, that's the most healthy way to approach it."