Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Harrison Butker vs. Oakland Raiders
Butker has become one of the top booters in fantasy land, which he showed last week with a 16-point effort against the Jaguars. Next up is a road date against the Raiders, who were one of the best matchup for visiting kickers a season ago. In fact, Oakland gave up the second-most fantasy points to the position on their home turf.
Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Fairbairn did put up a stink bomb last week against the Saints, but playing behind an explosive Texans offense still makes him a potential top-10 option in fantasy land once again. He's a solid choice against the Jaguars, who surrendered four field goals, four extra points and a whopping 16 fantasy points to Harrison Butker in their opener.
Robbie Gould vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Gould continues to be a valuable asset for fantasy owners (even more so when Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback), as he produced 12 points in an opening win in Tampa Bay. I'd continue to ride with the veteran booter in another roadie, this one against the Bengals. Their defense allowed almost nine points a game to visiting kickers in 2018.
Jake Elliott vs. Atlanta Falcons
Elliott's stat line in the opener was a modest one, as he finished with six points in a win over the Redskins. I'd look for him to rebound this week, however, as the Eagles head to Atlanta to face the Falcons in what figures to be a high-scoring affair. In 2018, their defense allowed close to nine fantasy points per game to visiting kickers.
Start 'Em: Start 'Em: Brett Maher at Washington Redskins, Cairo Santos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Sleepers: Joey Slye vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thur.), Austin Seibert at New York Jets (Mon.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Green Bay Packers
Bailey, listed as a sit 'em a week ago, produced just four fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. I'd keep him on the sidelines once again, as a difficult road game against the Packers awaits. Green Bay's defense, which allowed just three fantasy points to Eddy Piniero last week, allowed fewer than 7.5 points to visiting kickers in 2018.
Matt Prater vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Prater put up a solid 11 fantasy points in last week's tie with the Cardinals, as he connected on two field goals including a 55-yarder. Still, he's a tough sell even at home with the Chargers coming to town. Los Angeles held Adam Vinatieri to just five points a week ago, and home kickers averaged just 5.4 points against them in 2018.
Adam Vinatieri vs. Tennessee Titans
Vinatieri didn't do much in the season opener, as he converted on just one of three field-goal attempts in a loss to the Chargers. I'd keep him on the fantasy sidelines once again, as the Colts travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that allowed just one point to Austin Seibert last week and were tough on opposing kickers last season.
Zane Gonzalez vs. Baltimore Ravens
Gonzalez went bananas a week ago, connecting on four field goals and scoring a solid 14 fantasy points in a tie with the Lions. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as he made a mere 64.3 percent of his field-goal attempts just one season ago. What's more, a road game against the ferocious Ravens defense doesn't bode well for Gonzalez.
Sit 'Em: Daniel Carlson at Kansas City Chiefs, Aldrick Rosas vs. Buffalo Bills
Busts: Chris Boswell vs. Seattle Seahawks, Brandon McManus vs. Chicago Bears
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!