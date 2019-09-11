Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mark Andrews vs. Arizona Cardinals One of my favorite preseason sleepers, Andrews blew up for eight catches, 131 yards and a touchdown in win over the Dolphins. While he's unlikely to hit those numbers for a second straight week, a matchup against the Cardinals does make him a strong option. Last week, Arizona surrendered 25.1 fantasy points to T.J. Hockenson. vs. Delanie Walker vs. Indianapolis Colts Walker, listed as a start 'em last week, found the end zone twice and racked up 22.5 fantasy points in a surprising win over the Browns. Fantasy owners would be wise to keep him in their lineups against the Colts, who allowed the third-most points to home tight ends in 2018. Hunter Henry also scored 10 points against them in Week 1. vs. T.J. Hockenson vs. Los Angeles Chargers Hockenson isn't likely to duplicate the big totals he recorded a week ago, but he's hard to ignore after playing 71.3 percent of the offensive snaps and tying for the team lead in targets in Week 1. With that sort of usage, the rookie out of Iowa deserves to be in the conversation as a top-10 fantasy tight end against the Chargers this weekend. vs. Darren Waller vs. Kansas City Chiefs Listed as a sleeper last week, Waller has graduated to the full out start 'em list. He led the Raiders in targets (8) and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1, so he's locked and loaded as a prominent member of the Raiders offense. At what can be a thin position, Waller should be added and started for owners in need. Start 'Em: Start 'Em: Evan Engram vs. Buffalo Bills, O.J. Howard at Carolina Panthers (Thur.)

Sleepers: Sleepers: Vance McDonald vs. Seattle Seahawks, Vernon Davis vs. Dallas Cowboys

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!