Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Lamar Jackson vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jackson, listed as a start 'em last week, went bananas with five touchdown passes and 33.56 points in a win over the Dolphins. He'll get another great matchup this week, as L.J. faces a vulnerable Cardinals pass defense that surrendered three touchdowns and over 27 fantasy points to Matthew Stafford just a week ago.
Dak Prescott vs. Washington Redskins
Prescott, also listed as a start 'em a week ago, produced four touchdowns and over 33 points in a win over the Giants. He gets another prime matchup in Week 2, as the Cowboys travel to Washington to face a Redskins defense that allowed 27.2 fantasy points and a passer rating of 117.6 to Carson Wentz.
Matt Ryan vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Ryan salvaged what might have otherwise been a stinker with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter a week ago, but I think fantasy owners can start him with confidence when the Falcons host the Eagles. Philadelphia made Case Keenum (27.2 points) look like Joe Montana a week ago, and Ryan typically thrives at home.
Philip Rivers vs. Detroit Lions
Rivers opened the season on a high note, throwing three touchdown strikes (with help from his receivers) while also scoring over 23 points in a win over the Colts. Next up is a road date against the Lions, who surrendered more than 21 fantasy points to rookie Kyler Murray a week ago. Look for Rivers to put up 18-plus points in this contest.
Ben Roethlisberger vs. Seattle Seahawks
Roethlisberger, listed as a sit 'em in this column a week ago, put up a stinker in a bad road loss to the Patriots. I'd look for him to rebound at home (you know the trend) against the Seahawks, who allowed 418 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 106.5 passer rating to Andy Dalton a week ago. Obviously, Seattle's pass defense can be had.
Start 'Em: Carson Wentz at Atlanta Falcons, Jared Goff vs. New Orleans Saints
Sleepers: Sleepers: Josh Allen at New York Giants, Derek Carr vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matthew Stafford vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Stafford took advantage of a vulnerable Cardinals defense a week ago to the tune of three touchdowns and over 27 fantasy points. I wouldn't chase the points this week, however, as he'll face a much tougher foe at home when the Chargers come to town. Unless you're in a two-quarterback or super-flex league, Stafford should be benched.
Kirk Cousins vs. Green Bay Packers
Cousins had a great matchup on paper a week ago, but it's hard to exploit it when you throw the football 10 times (no, not a misprint). He's a tough sell this week, as the Vikings travel to Lambeau Field to face a Packers defense that looked mighty strong in Week 1. In fact, it held Mitchell Trubisky to 8.22 points and a 62.1 passer rating.
Mitchell Trubisky vs. Denver Broncos
Speaking of Trubisky, I'd keep him on the sidelines once again with a road matchup against the Broncos up next. In his pro career, Trubisky has averaged fewer than 11 fantasy points in games where he hasn't rush for at least 40 yards and/or a touchdown. Denver surrendered a meager 5.8 rush yards per game to quarterbacks last season.
Andy Dalton vs. San Francisco 49ers
Dalton had a heck of a opener, throwing for a career-high 418 yards with 20.7 fantasy points in Seattle. However, I wouldn't chase the points when the Bengals host the 49ers. The Bengals have a brutal offensive line, allowing five sacks a week ago, and the Niners field a top-10 pass rush per Pro Football Focus. I'd holster the Red Rifle.
Marcus Mariota vs. Indianapolis Colts
Mariota is coming off a huge game against the Browns, but many of his yards were due to his pass catchers making plays. I wouldn't chase the points, as the Colts visit for an AFC South showdown. In his last three starts against them, Mariota has averaged just 192 passing yards with three touchdown passes with four interceptions.
Sit 'Em: Sit 'Em: Jameis Winston at Carolina Panthers (Thur.), Jaocby Brissett at Tennessee Titans
Busts: Busts: Kyler Murray at Baltimore Ravens, Case Keenum vs. Dallas Cowboys
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!