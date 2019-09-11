Jets WR Quincy Enunwa out for season with neck injury

New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered another serious neck injury.

The 27-year-old wideout will miss the rest of the 2019 season after injuring his neck in Sunday's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills, coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.

It's a brutal blow for Enunwa, who missed the entire 2017 season due to a neck injury.

Enunwa exited Sunday's game briefly in the first quarter before returning. He earned one catch for -4 yards in the game. Tests on Monday revealed the seriousness of the injury, Gase said.

After a breakout 2016 campaign, injuries have waylaid Enunwa's career. After missing all of 2017, he sat out five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries. The receiver signed a four-year, $36 million extension in December.

Enunwa's season-ending injury puts into context Tuesday's trade with the New England Patriots for Demaryius Thomas. The veteran receiver should step into Enuwa's spot in Gang Green's offense alongside Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

In other Jets injury news, Gase said quarterback Sam Darnold was sent home Wednesday due to an illness. The coach isn't worried about the signal-caller being ready for Monday night's tilt versus the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) also won't practice today. With an extra day to prepare for the Browns, Gase is optimistic both could be ready for Monday.