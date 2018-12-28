Quincy Enunwa signs four-year, $36M Jets extension

Quincy Enunwa won't be on the open market this offseason.

The New York Jets signed Quincy Enunwa to a four-year, $36 million contract extension on Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Jets also confirmed the signing.

"I knew when I got here that I wanted to be a Jet for a very long time," Enunwa said, per the team's official website. "Now, I'll get my opportunity and it feels really good."

Enunwa caught 38 passes for 449 yards and scored a touchdown in 11 games this season after missing the entire 2017 season because of a neck injury he suffered in training camp. An ankle injury that has kept him out the last two games also will sideline him for Sunday's season finale against the New England Patriots.

Enunwa led the Jets in receiving yards during five games this season and had a season-best seven catches for 92 yards in Week 2 against the Dolphins. Despite his season ending early because of injury.

"Quincy is a key part of our foundation, and we are thrilled that this contract will keep him here for years to come," general manager Mike Maccagnan said in a statement.

Since being selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Enunwa has tallied 118 receptions, 1,621 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 games. During that time, he's also recorded 69 first-down catches and 33 receptions of more than 20 yards.

"I'm excited for the future and for some more big plays," Enunwa said. "And I think there is a lot in store for us as a team."