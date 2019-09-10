Odell Beckham: 'I'll still be wearing' watch in games

Odell Beckham says he wears his designer watch everywhere. Football games will be no exception.

"I'll still be wearing it," Beckham said Tuesday, per ESPN. "The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It's just on me."

The problem is, the NFL wants it off when OBJ takes the field. The object in question is a Richard Mille watch (retails around $190,000) that the star wide receiver sported this past Sunday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the accessory violated a league rule that prohibits wearing hard objects, and the league planned to address the issue with Beckham and the Browns.

Beckham said that conversation has not happened yet but he contests his luxury timepiece is in line with the letter of the law.

"You got to look into the rule book. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic," he said. "People have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal. You don't see them taking them off. Everyone has jewelry on. So, I'm good."

Interestingly, there isn't a rule against wearing jewelry. Beckham believes he's just being given a hard time.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't been no problem," he said. "That's just my life. If it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way I'd tied my shoes."

Can a watch be considered jewelry? At what point is plastic considered hard? The semantics are strong on this one.

In more pressing Browns news, quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced Tuesday without a wrap on his throwing hand. No word on whether he had a watch on.