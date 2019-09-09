Mahomes: I owe Travis Kelce lunch after no-look miss

Travis Kelce couldn't get a Week 1 end zone trip -- but he could get a free sandwich.
On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes missed his star tight end by no-looking a potential touchdown pass. So, right after a 40-26 victory, Mahomes issued a Twitter mea culpa Kelce's way.
I owe @tkelce lunch or something for that https://t.co/m1Gwh8Nzmk Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 8, 2019
Save the apologies, Pat. You've entertained us enough with the trick throws and sidearm shots since you came to Kansas City. You're entitled to a miss every now and then.
This angle shows just how insane @PatrickMahomes5 no-look pass was (via @kmbc) pic.twitter.com/XcsbUJN1J1 The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 10, 2018
THE NO LOOK. SO DIRTY. @PatrickMahomes (via @ChiefsReporter)pic.twitter.com/Lwu536qUI The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 30, 2019
Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre are mastering the art of the no-look pass The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 5, 2019
(via @SNFonNBC) pic.twitter.com/I8cYQ8WbPw
Like the rest of America, Kelce wants Mahomes' no-look throws (and whatever else he's currently cooking up) to keep coming. Consider Mahomes' lunch offering politely declined.
ya never owe me anything brotha Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 8, 2019