Mahomes: I owe Travis Kelce lunch after no-look miss

Travis Kelce couldn't get a Week 1 end zone trip -- but he could get a free sandwich.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes missed his star tight end by no-looking a potential touchdown pass. So, right after a 40-26 victory, Mahomes issued a Twitter mea culpa Kelce's way.

Save the apologies, Pat. You've entertained us enough with the trick throws and sidearm shots since you came to Kansas City. You're entitled to a miss every now and then.

Like the rest of America, Kelce wants Mahomes' no-look throws (and whatever else he's currently cooking up) to keep coming. Consider Mahomes' lunch offering politely declined.