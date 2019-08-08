Will Patrick Mahomes try a behind-the-back pass?

Conditions have to be perfect for Patrick Mahomes to try the granddaddy of all trick shots.

The MVP is never saying never, though.

Patrick Mahomes on behind-the-back pass possibility in a game: âWeâd have to be winning by a lot and itâd have to be late in the game.â â Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 8, 2019

Mahomes can easily clear that low bar. His Chiefs only need A) to be up by a comfortable margin and B) to have a safe amount of remaining time.

That's it. Those are two prerequisites for him attempt a throw we haven't seen in nearly 60 years.

Here's how you can step your game up, @PatrickMahomes...



Sonny Jurgensen completing a pass behind his back in 1961: pic.twitter.com/p0mlnkYuQm â NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) February 20, 2019

Would it shock anyone if Mahomes did that in a game this season? The man's a trick shot artist dating back to his Texas Tech days. In the pros, he made no-look throws so mainstream that his fellow Pro Bowlers asked him to grade their attempts.

But last year was last year. Perhaps purposefully, Mahomes left the door open for something crazier. He's already preparing to walk through that door, according to this practice footage.

Mahomes got more tricks up his sleeve ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/vBoUdlgIEQ â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 28, 2019

That's right, Patrick. The good people of Chiefs Kingdom want no-look passes. Give the people what they want.