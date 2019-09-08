Chiefs' Tyreek Hill hospitalized with shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs standout receiver Tyreek Hill had to be transported to a local Jacksonville hospital after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder updated reporters on Hill's status following the win, detailing the precautions they took with the star wide receiver.

"[Hill] had a sternoclavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum," Burkholder said. "Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back. If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there's more problems. His came back posteriorly and he didn't have any medical issues but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center [Jacksonville] and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg who is an ortho-trauma physician."

Burkholder added that Hill is being treated to "reduce the dislocation or the injury" and the team didn't have any more updates on Hill's status beyond that.

Hill was hit by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey near the sideline. Following the hit, Hill was attended to by the training staff before he was carted off the field.

Prior to his departure, Hill had two catches for 16 yards on a pair of targets along with a carry for five yards.

Just two days prior, Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with Kansas City.