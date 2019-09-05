Rams extend TE Tyler Higbee for four years, $31M

The Rams aren't done spending money.

A day after locking up franchise quarterback Jared Goff to a $134 million megadeal, Los Angeles announced it has signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a four-year extension that will take him through the 2023 season.

The fourth-year tight end is now set to earn $31.025 million in base pay with a max value of more than $36 million and a guarantee of $15.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Higbee has been a consistent contributor for the Rams since being drafted in the fourth round in 2016. He caught 24 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns last season, a year after posting 25 and 295. Some of his best work came in the NFC title this past January game against the Saints, when Higbee helped the Rams raly from a double-digit deficit with a third quarter touchdown reception and two catches on the game-winning drive in overtime.

The 26-year-old Higbee has started every game the past two seasons for the Rams, tallying 58 career receptions for 658 yards and four touchdowns.