Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robbie Gould vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gould is back with the Niners after a tumultuous offseason, so he's still well on the fantasy radar as a potential top-10 kicker. He should have a nice start to the season against the Buccaneers, who allowed a league-high 54 extra points last year. This could be a high-scoring game, so Gould should get his opportunities. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. New Orleans Saints Fairbairn was a fantasy star last season, leading all kickers in points (9.9 PPG) while nailing 88.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. He's in a good spot in Week 1, as the Texans head to New Orleans to face the Saints in what could end up being an absolute barnburner. That makes Fairbairn a potential top-10 option. vs. Jason Myers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Myers finished fourth in fantasy points last season, but he's still a free agent in more than 75 percent of NFL.com leagues. I'd add him and start him if you need a kicker, as he'll face a Bengals defense that surrendered more fantasy points to home kickers (11.13 PPG) than any other team in the league a season ago. vs. Mike Badgley vs. Indianapolis Colts Badgley looked good in 10 games with the Bolts last season, nailing 93.8 percent of his field-goal attempts including one from 50-plus yards. His success should continue in what is a nice home matchup against the Colts, who surrendered 18 field-goal attempts and 16 conversions in eight road contests one season ago. Start 'Em: Harrison Butker at Jacksonville Jaguars, Brett Maher vs. New York Giants

Sleepers: Matt Gay at Tennessee Titans, Austin Seibert vs. Tennessee Titans

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. New England Patriots Boswell is coming off a brutal season that saw him hit on just 65 percent of his field-goal attempts while finishing 25th in fantasy points. I'd keep him on the sidelines for the Steelers' season opener against the Patriots, who allowed an average of just 6.31 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers in 2018. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Los Angeles Chargers Vinatieri's stock took a tumble when the Colts lost Andrew Luck to retirement. That's not a surprise, as the Colts' offensive totals have all declined in the past without him. That means fewer chances for Vinatieri to produce. He's also facing a Chargers defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points to kickers in 2018. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Denver Broncos Bailey appeared to be on thin ice this offseason when the Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik, but the veteran ultimately won the job heading into Week 1. Still, it's tough to trust a kicker who hit on just 75 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2018 for the second straight year. I'd keep him on the sidelines. vs. Aldrick Rosas vs. Dallas Cowboys Rosas ranked sixth in fantasy points among kickers a season ago, but that was then and this is now. In Week 1, he'll face a Cowboys defense that allowed an average of just five fantasy points to visiting kickers. Dallas also allowed just 10 field-goal conversions in those eight games, so Rosas is a hard fade for me. Sit 'Em: Daniel Carlson vs. Denver Broncos (Mon.), Randy Bullock at Seattle Seahawks

Busts: Mason Crosby at Chicago Bears (Thur.), Brandon McManus at Oakland Raiders (Mon.)

