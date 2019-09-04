Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Chris Carson vs. Cincinnati Bengals Carson rose in my rankings throughout the preseason, and he's set up to have a nice start when he faces the Bengals. In 2018, home running backs averaged almost five yards per carry and averaged the most fantasy points (31.79) against them. Based on the Seahawks' dependance on the run, Carson should produce. vs. Kerryon Johnson vs. Arizona Cardinals Johnson appears to have earned the lead back duties in Detroit, and he should start the season off with a bang against the Cardinals. Their defense struggled against the run a season ago, allowing nearly five yards per carry and over 25 fantasy points per game to opposing runners. He's a strong No. 2 back. vs. Mark Ingram vs. Miami Dolphins Ingram landed in a great spot to succeed in Baltimore, and his first matchup as a Raven makes him an attractive player to start. The Dolphins struggled to stop opposing runners a season ago, allowing 15 rushing touchdowns and an average of more than 27 fantasy points per game. I'd expect Ingram to post strong numbers. vs. Phillip Lindsay vs. Oakland Raiders Lindsay could lose more work to Royce Freeman in 2019, but he'll still see enough burn to warrant RB2/flex consideration in most weeks. That will be the case against the Raiders, who surrendered over six yards per carry to Lindsay during this rookie year. All told, backs averaged 4.73 yards a carry against Oakland last season. vs. Tevin Coleman vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coleman appears to have sewn up lead-back duties for the 49ers heading into Week 1, and a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a top-notch flex starter. Few defenses gave it up to backs like Tampa Bay last season, as the position scored 16 touchdowns on the ground and averaged over 27 fantasy points a game against them. Start 'Em: David Montgomery vs. Green Bay Packers (Thur.), Duke Johnson at New Orleans Saints (Mon.)

Sleepers: Austin Ekeler vs. Indianapolis Colts, Derrius Guice at Philadelphia Eagles

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kenyan Drake vs. Baltimore Ravens Drake didn't do much this summer due to a bum foot, but he is slated to be in the Miami backfield in Week 1. Fantasy owners shouldn't follow suit, however, as he'll face a Ravens defense that allowed just 3.52 yards per carry and the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs a season ago. This weekend, we hate the Drake. vs. James White vs. Pittsburgh Steelers White is a tough player to sit in PPR formats, so take this as a warning ... he has not had a lot of success against the Steelers. In fact, he's failed to score 12 or more points in all five matchups (including the playoffs). Pittsburgh also allowed the second-fewest catches per game to runners (4.2) last season. vs. Marlon Mack vs. Los Angeles Chargers Mack is a back I was high on during the preseason, at least until the Colts lost Andrew Luck to retirement. And while I do think he can finish as a top-20 back, it's hard to trust him against the Chargers if game script forces the Colts to throw the ball in the second half. Mack is a volatile flex starter ... at best. vs. Derrick Henry vs. Cleveland Browns Henry didn't get much burn this summer, as he was dealing with calf ailment that kept him out of camp. He'll be ready for Week 1, but will he be eased back ... and could game script cause him to be a bust? It's possible, as the Browns and their high-powered offense could push the Titans to throw the ball in the second half. vs. LeSean McCoy vs. Jacksonville Jaguars McCoy figures to have more value in the Chiefs' backfield than he had with the Bills, but it's hard to trust him or Damien Williams until we get some semblance of what the touch share will look like. The Jaguars' defense is one of the league's more talented units too, so starting McCoy this week is a little bit shady. Sit 'Em: Devin Singletary at New York Jets, Peyton Barber vs. San Francisco 49ers

Busts:Aaron Jones at Chicago Bears (Thur.), Jordan Howard vs. Washington Redskins

