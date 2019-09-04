Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Julian Edelman vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Edelman was a PPR dream last season, averaging nine targets and over 17 points per game for fantasy fans. While he is dealing with a thumb injury, I'd still keep him active (with confidence) against the Steelers. Last season, Pittsburgh's defense gave up an average of over 25 fantasy points per game to slot receivers.
Chris Godwin vs. San Francisco 49ers
I've been touting Godwin ever since last season, and now is his time to shine in the Buccaneers offense. He gets a nice matchup in Week 1, as he'll face a Niners defense that tied for a league-high 15 touchdowns to slot receivers in 2018. Bucs coach Bruce Arians has talked about Godwin playing the slot often, too.
Kenny Golladay vs. Arizona Cardinals
Golladay should get his 2019 campaign off on a strong note, as he'll head to Arizona to face a Cardinals defense that is without CB Patrick Peterson (suspension). Instead, he'll face CB Chris Jones (he has two NFL games under his belt). I'd start Golladay as a No. 2 wideout or flex in this enticing matchup.
Tyler Boyd vs. Seattle Seahawks
Boyd is likely to get a boatload of targets this week, as A.J. Green is still out due to an injured ankle. The Pittsburgh product also has a favorable matchup ahead, as he's projected to face Seattle rookie CB Ugo Amadi for most of the afternoon. I'd expect Andy Dalton to target Boyd often in this one, so get him in your lineups.
Dede Westbrook vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Westbrook seems primed for a breakout campaign, and he already looked like the top option for Nick Foles during the preseason. While the Chiefs did improve their pass defense in the offseason, it's still notable that this unit allowed the second-most fantasy points to home wideouts in 2018. Start Westbrook as a flex this week.
Start 'Em: Tyler Lockett vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Cooper Kupp at Carolina Panthers
Sleepers:Will Fuller at New Orleans Saints, Albert Wilson vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - T.Y. Hilton vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Hilton's stock took a dive when the Colts lost Andrew Luck to retirement, so he's not longer a "must-start" in fantasy land. Those with wideout depth might want to sit him against the Chargers, who figure to shadow Hilton with CB Casey Hayward this week. The Bolts also allowed the fourth-fewest points to visiting wideouts in 2018.
Jarvis Landry vs. Tennessee Titans
Landry will likely find his way into a lot of starting fantasy lineups, but you might want to temper expectations. His target share is destined to decline with Odell Beckham Jr. now on the roster, and his projected low aDOT (average depth of target) makes him a lot less appealing. If you start Landry, temper expectations.
Calvin Ridley vs. Minnesota Vikings
I'm in on Ridley over the course of the season, but I do have some reservations about his upcoming matchup in Minnesota. He ran most of his route split out wide as a rookie, and the Vikings' defense surrendered the third-fewest points to receivers lined up there a season ago. If you have depth at wideout, I'd sit Ridley.
Corey Davis vs. Cleveland Browns
Davis received very little buzz during camp, and an expected decline in targets with Delanie Walker back and Adam Humphries in the mix is troublesome. So is this week's game against the Browns, who'll use CB Denzel Ward to stop Tennessee's top wideout. With expectations low, Davis is a very tough player to trust.
Robby Anderson vs. Buffalo Bills
Anderson was drafted as a strong No. 3 wideout in fantasy leagues, but this week's matchup against the Bills could make his stat line look rather weak. Buffalo was super stingy against wideouts a season ago, allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position. Anderson is also dealing with a bum calf, which just adds more risk.
Sit 'Em: Sammy Watkins at Jacksonville Jaguars, Dante Pettis at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Busts:Alshon Jeffery vs. Washington Redskins, Tyrell Williams vs. Denver Broncos (Mon.)
