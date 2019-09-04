Jon Gruden: Keelan Doss 'was not my storyline'

Spoiler alert.

Jon Gruden is letting everyone know that not everything is as it seems on reality TV.

Taking down the fourth wall, Gruden revealed the real story rather than the reality story behind the Raiders releasing rookie receiver Keelan Doss, who became a favorite on HBO's Hard Knocks, which aired its season finale on Tuesday night.

"He's a big story on the TV show," Gruden said via SFGate.com's Eric Ting. "But that's not the reality that we saw on tape."

Doss was released on Saturday as the Raiders made their way to their 53-man roster.

For those who just tuned in for the drama that was Hard Knocks, though, they learned about Doss' fate Tuesday night. The undrafted free agent out of UC Davis has subsequently been signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

"That was your storyline. That was not my storyline," Gruden said. "Just so we're on the same page. He did a heck of a job. We tried to keep him on practice squad. He felt he had a better opportunity to make the team in Jacksonville. So we hate to see him go. We're happy for his future."

Currently, the Raiders' depth chart offers receivers Antonio Brown, J.J. Nelson, Dwayne Harris, Tyrell Williams, Ryan Grant and Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow, a rookie, is the only non-veteran of the group and along with A.B. was the only one in the receiving corps prominently featured on the TV show.

No matter how much he was seen on the show, Gruden did speak well of him, that much can't be orchestrated by the reality TV crew. Just how well the coach thought of Doss, though, well the harsh reality of cutdown day obviously spoke the ultimate truth.