Raiders cut 'Hard Knocks' standout Keelan Doss

Hometown kid Keelan Doss has been cut by the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

Doss, an undrafted prospect out of UC Davis who grew up in Alameda, California, shined throughout training camp for the Raiders and was featured prominently on the latest season of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Jon Gruden repeatedly sang Doss' praises on the show, which should bode well for the receiver's future prospects. In four preseason appearances, Doss tallied 17 receptions (26 targets) for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Doss joins veteran tight end Luke Willson, who was waived Friday, as fan favorites from the popular program to not make it past the cutdown deadline. In Doss' case, though, Garafolo noted that he could be brought back on the practice squad should he clear waivers, but given his preseason play, it's likely he'll be claimed by another franchise.