Roundup: Hoyer inks 3-year, $12M deal with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have found their new backup quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Colts are signing former New England Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract. The pact includes $9 million guaranteed.

Hoyer now joins another Ex-Patriot, Jacoby Brissett in Indy. The veteran signal-caller is an ideal backup and mentor to the still-growing Brissett.

Hoyer, 33, has spent 11 seasons bouncing around the NFL, from New England to Pittsburgh to Arizona to Cleveland to Houston to Chicago to San Francisco and back to New England. The quarterback now joins his eighth NFL team. He's started 37 games throughout his career.

The $9 million guaranteed is a stellar payday for a backup who hopefully will provide more in the film room as a mentor than on the field as a player. Barring an injury to Brissett, Hoyer should reprise his role as a caddy, which he spent doing behind Tom Brady the last season and a half in New England.

After Andrew Luck's stunning retirement, the Colts will now press forward with Brissett as the starter and Hoyer as a veteran who can fill in during an emergency. There are worse QB situations in the NFL.

With backup Chad Kelly set to serve a two-game suspension to open the season, the Colts needed a veteran to fill the void. Given Hoyer's payday, we'd presume Kelly would come as the No. 3 option if he sticks around when his suspension is up.

Other news we're tracking Monday:

1. The Detroit Lions have re-signed tight end Logan Thomas and placed defensive end Austin Bryant on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed.

2. The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a one-year deal, per Rapoport. The former Raider was cut over the weekend.

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed cornerback Joe Haden to a new three-year contract.

4. The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves: guard John Jerry has been re-signed while offensive tackle O'Shea Dugas has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list & OT Wyatt Miller has been added to the practice squad.

5. The New York Giants have added linebacker David Mayo and two players to the practice squad. The team is also trading LB B.J. Goodson to the Packers, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

6. The Miami Dolphins released defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, according to coach Brian Flores.