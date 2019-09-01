Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith day after release

Next to the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the subtraction of Geno Smith was one of the more surprising moves the Seattle Seahawks made Saturday.

On Sunday, the team quickly rectified that decision.

With a roster suddenly void of quarterbacks outside of Russell Wilson after cutdown day, the Seahawks re-signed Smith to be Wilson's backup, the team announced.

ESPN first reported the story.

Smith had been engaged in a QB competition with Paxton Lynch throughout training camp and, after outplaying Lynch during preseason play, the door seemed wide open for Smith. Until it wasn't when the Seahawks announced his departure a few hours after releasing Lynch.

Being the QB2 in Seattle is a rather thankless job -- Wilson has never missed a game in his seven-year career -- but having a player with Smith's experience and skillset ready to step in on a moment's notice is still valuable.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. The Miami Dolphins hosted free-agent receiver Eli Rogers on a visit Sunday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He was recently cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. The Buffalo Bills re-signed safety Kurt Coleman and placed tight end Jason Croom on injured reserve, the team announced.

3. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed running back Alfred Blue on injured reserve, the team confirmed.

4. Browns offensive lineman Drew Forbes is headed to injured reserve, Rapoort reported. Forbes went down in Cleveland's final preseason game with a knee injury. In a corresponding move, the Browns released starting left tackle Greg Robinson but plan to re-sign him, Rapoport added.

5. The New York Giants have placed cornerback Sam Beal on injured reserve and signed tight end Eric Tomlinson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

6. The Detroit Lions intend to re-sign tight end Logan Thomas, per Pelissero.

7. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Sunday they have signed defensive back Antone Exum to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, the team placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve.