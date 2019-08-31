Seahawks cut Geno Smith; Wilson only QB on roster

First Paxton and now Geno.

After news that the Seattle Seahawks would release reserve quarterback Paxton Lynch came to be, it seemed likely that Geno Smith had won the opportunity to back up starter Russell Wilson.

However, on Saturday, the Seahawks cut Smith as well as officially parting ways with Lynch, leaving them (currently) with Wilson as the only QB on the roster.

Smith, originally a second-round choice by the Jets in 2013, played 2018 with the Chargers and was signed by the Seahawks in May.

In three preseason games, Smith compiled a line of 18-for-34 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while Lynch went 18-of-37 for 180 and one TD.

On Friday, it looked as if Smith had bested Lynch, a former first-rounder, in the battle for the backup spot. Alas, it appears nobody won that battle.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out, currently there are three teams -- the Broncos, Colts and the Seahawks -- but there's likely to come more roster wheeling and dealing in the coming days.