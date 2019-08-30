Seahawks waive Paxton Lynch; Geno wins backup job

Paxton Lynch is out in the Emerald City.

The Seattle Seahawks waived the former first-round pick on Friday ahead of Saturday's deadline to finalize 53-man rosters, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Seattle signed Lynch this offseason along with fellow former starter Geno Smith, and the two used the Seahawks' four preseason games to compete for the backup quarterback job. Smith was 18-of-34 for 282 yards and two scores in three appearances, while Lynch was 18-of-37 for 180 yards and one score. The ex-Broncos quarterback followed up a stellar preseason debut with a dud in Thursday's finale, hitting just one of seven attempts for four yards against the Raiders.

And so, Seattle handed the backup job to Smith and cut Lynch loose. If Lynch clears waivers, the Seahawks can keep him on as a member of their practice squad.

It's another disappointing result for Lynch, who entered the league as the No. 26 overall pick to the Broncos in the 2016 draft. The 6-foot-7 signal-caller flamed out in Denver after just two seasons, playing in five games and starting four for teams with the likes of Trevor Siemian and Case Keenum calling shots under center. Lynch was released ahead of the 2018 season but found a home in Seattle in January when the 'Hawks inked him to a reserve/future deal.

What the future now holds for Lynch is unknowable, but it will surely not involve backing up Russell Wilson, who has not missed a single start in his seven seasons as Seattle's franchise quarterback.