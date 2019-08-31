2016 1st-round WRs Josh Doctson, Laquon Treadwell cut

Following three seasons of falling short of first-round expectations, wide receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell fell short of making their now-former teams' 53-man rosters.

Doctson, the 22nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, was cut Saturday by the Washington Redskins, while Treadwell, the 23rd pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, was waived as the Minnesota Vikings announced their squad.

Neither move was hardly a surprise and what's next for both remains to be seen as Washington and Minnesota shopped the receivers, but obviously found no suitors.

Of the two, Doctson was certainly the more productive as he's coming off a 44-catch 2018 season in which he tallied 532 receiving yards and had six touchdown grabs in 2017. It wasn't enough to hold a spot for him on the roster as the Redskins will give a chance to younger talent such as Trey Quinn and Terry McLaurin, as Paul Richardson is likely to be the team's No. 1.

Hardly a surprise, it marks the conclusion that many saw coming even before training camp began as Chad Beebe emerged as the team's No. 3 receiver.

The 24-year-old never found his way in Minnesota as three seasons of toiling totaled but 56 receptions for 517 yards and one singular touchdown.

In 2018, Treadwell produced 35 catches for 302 yards and the aforementioned TD. Those numbers were all career-highs.

It wasn't the only notable cut for Minnesota, which parted ways with kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik just a few weeks after trading for him.

As memorable as the 2016 second-round draft class of receivers -- Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas and Tyler Boyd -- has been, the first-rounders -- which consists of Corey Coleman, Will Fuller, Doctson and Treadwell -- have been forgettable and cuttable.