Patriots trading for Bills center Russell Bodine

The New England Patriots continue to add offensive line depth.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pats are trading a sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for center Russell Bodine, per a source informed of the deal.

With incumbent starting center David Andrews likely heading to injured reserve after suffering a blood clot, New England finds veteran aid in Bodine to help stem the loss.

Bodine started 10 games for the Bills last season, and 16 tilts each of the previous four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bodine was expendable in Buffalo with center Mitch Morse returning from concussion issues.

It's the Patriots' latest move to add depth and competition along the offensive line, also recently adding guard Jermaine Eluemunor from Baltimore and tackle Korey Cunningham from Arizona in trades. Already boasting a solid starting unit, Bill Belichick is strengthening his depth in the trenches.

Bodine has been a solid to average center through his career, but has vast starter experience. As NFL Network's Mike Giardi recently chronicled, players like Bodine have excelled once in New England thanks to legendary offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.