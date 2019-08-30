Julian Edelman did not reinjure thumb, will be fine

Julian Edelman's preseason debut didn't last long but concerns that the New England Patriots' receiver reinjured the broken thumb are overblown.

The wideout played just five snaps in Thursday's preseason finale versus the New York Giants and snagged one catch for a 20-yard scamper. At the end of the play, Edelman landed awkwardly on his left hand -- the one on which he broke the thumb that caused him to start camp on the NFI list -- and was seen shaking it. Edelman briefly met with trainers, and while he didn't go to the locker room, the wideout was held out the rest of the tilt.

Put your worry-hats away. Edelman will be fine.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Edelman did not reinjure his thumb, and the hand he landed on is fine, per a source informed of the situation. Per Rapoport it was a minor scare for Edelman, but nothing major.

Getting through Thursday's outing without suffering a major setback was the goal.

With Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon also looking good versus the Giants in their debuts, the Patriots receiver corps is rounding into shape as Tom Brady & Co. prepare to chase their seventh Lombardi Trophy.