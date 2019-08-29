Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick as Week 1 starter

After weeks of speculation, the Miami Dolphins have finally announced their Week 1 quarterback.

Following Thursday's 16-13 road victory over the Saints, coach Brian Flores confirmed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start over Josh Rosen when the team hosts the Ravens to begin the regular season.

"I found out before you guys," Fitzpatrick told reporters after the game. "Just a quick conversation with coach Flo. He's been great throughout the whole process. Not just with starters, non-starters, whatever. Just in terms of being upfront and just letting guys know how he sees things and what he feels.

"It's very appreciated as a player when you have a coach like that and we had a good conversation."

Fitzpatrick and Rosen, whom the team traded for on draft night, had been engaged in a tight back-and-forth battle throughout OTAs and training camp but it's the 36-year-old journeyman who has earned the starting nod over a player that was drafted 10th overall in 2018 and is 14 years his junior.

Rosen revealed during his post-game press conference that he was informed of the decision prior to the start of the preseason finale. Once pegged as a potential franchise-leading talent, Rosen will have to re-adjust once more and remain optimistic about future opportunities.

"I'll push him every single day for him to get better and if he doesn't, I'll surpass him," Rosen said about keeping Fitzpatrick on his toes.

Neither man saw the field to close preseason -- Jake Rudock led the offense with 229 passing yards and a touchdown -- but both spent the previous three weeks making their case.

Despite Fitzpatrick earning the nod in the first tune-up game, Rosen saw the bulk of the reps, completing 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 191 yards. Fitzpatrick went 2-of-5 for 20 yards in limited action as Miami beat the Falcons.

Rosen would start the following week and go 10-of-18 for 102 yards but once again failed to reach the endzone in a loss. Fitzpatrick tallied 20 yards after completing three of his nine attempts. The veteran would start again in Week 3 and help lead the team to victory with 12 completions on 18 attempts for 126 yards and a TD. Rosen went 5-of-7 for 59 yards.

Now that the chatter around this battle has quieted, it will be interesting to see if the 15-year pro can generate a little "FitzMagic" a la his exciting turn in Tampa last season.