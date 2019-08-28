Patriots trade for Ravens OL Jermaine Eluemunor

New England is adding reinforcements to the offensive line to make up for David Andrews' absence.

The Patriots acquired backup offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick, Baltimore announced Wednesday.

Eluemunor should provide depth for an offensive line that is shuffling backup guard Ted Karras into the starting center role, as Andrews recovers from a blood clot in his lungs. The starting center was hospitalized earlier this week. It's unclear how long Andrews will be out.

A Ravens fifth-round pick in 2017, Eluemunor has started three games and played in 17 over the last two seasons. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2017.

Eluemenor signed a one-year, $645,000 deal with the Ravens in March and is a restricted free agent at the end of this season.