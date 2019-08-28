Tom Brady's Met Gala pep talk fired Saquon Barkley up

Saquon Barkley arrived at the 2019 Met Gala to celebrate the arts, fashion, and culture.

He left with a hankering to "run through a brick wall" after Tom Brady tracked him down.

The ensuing discussion between NFL stars can only be described as half pump-up speech, half Kobe Bryant-esque challenge.

"(Brady said)'It's great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10?" Barkley remembered in front of attendees at an NFL 100 kickoff event. "I'm standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall."

Spoiler alert: Running through brick walls isn't exactly the best way to enjoy Brady-like longevity. Running backs like Barkley are lucky to stick around half as long as the Patriots legend has.

But consider a fire lit under Barkley nonetheless. If legends of the game are doling out free advice, the reigning Rookie of the Year is all ears.

"To able to talk to legends that you've been watching for a very long time? Every day I talk to one with Eli [Manning]," Barkley said. "You don't really take the time to cherish it, you are so caught up in the moment. Sometimes, you have to take a step back."

Barkley plans on stepping back, through, and around NFL defenders in his second season. He's got a breakout rookie campaign to top -- and a new fan in Foxborough watching.