Rivera: No doubt in my mind Cam Newton plays Week 1

Cam Newton continues to tend to a mid-foot sprain, but the Carolina Panthers aren't fretting about the quarterback missing the start of the season.

"There is no doubt in my mind" Newton will be ready Week 1, coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

The matter-of-fact statement is a positive step forward from the "cautiously optimistic" stance general manager Marty Hurney had last week.

Newton limped to the sideline last Thursday during the Panthers' third preseason game against the New England Patriots and was taken to the locker room. He was seen after the game wearing a boot as precaution and diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.

The 30-year-old quarterback quickly shed the boot over the weekend and has been working on the side with trainers during practice.

Coming off his latest shoulder surgery, the foot injury appears to be just the latest pebble in Newton's shoe.

While Newton is expected to be on the field for Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams, it will be interesting to see how mobile the quarterback is early in the season coming off the foot issue.