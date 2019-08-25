Rivera: Cam Newton progressing after shedding boot

The outlook appeared bleak Thursday night but Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is optimistic about Cam Newton's latest setback.

The star quarterback exited the Panthers' Week 3 preseason showdown with the Patriots after suffering a foot injury in the first quarter. Newton's arm, the biggest topic of conversation coming into the game, looked fine -- Newton was 4-of-6 for 30 yards -- but after he left the stadium in a walking boot, the panic alarm blared once again Charlotte.

During his Sunday media session, Rivera did his best to ease the re-ignited concerns.

"So far, so good. Every day he progresses. Every day it's been positive," Rivera said of Newton's recovery. "Each day it's about how he feels when he gets up, and so far it was good this morning and we'll continue (rehab)."

Rivera's response was likely enough to make fans breathe a sigh of relief but, thanks to one observant reporter, an important fact was brought to light that could take that a step further: Newton is already out of his walking boot just three days after the injury.

When asked by this reporter about what Newton already being bootless means, Rivera smiled and gave a reply that is sure to satisfy the masses...until the next wave of questions tomorrow.

"That it's progressing," he said. "I'm not going to tell you more than I know and that's pretty much it."