Patrick Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung entered a plea of not guilty Monday to a charge of cocaine possession, the New Hampshire Supreme Court office confirmed to NFL.com.

Chung's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Belknap County (N.H.) Superior Court.

News broke last week that Chung had been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of cocaine possession. The incident occurred on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire where Chung has a residence.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," the Patriots said in a statement Thursday. "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."

Chung, who has been a key piece of the Patriots' defense on three Super Bowl championships, signed a one-year extension in April.