Rosenhaus: A.B. has 'multiple' offers for new helmet

Antonio Brown played his final card in an attempt to wear his preferred helmet brand. The bid was hit with a big fat D-E-N-I-E-D on Sunday, leaving the Oakland Raiders receiver with no choice but to move on.

Browns' agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to Sirius XM NFL Radio on Sunday that's precisely the plan.

"We're going to move on," Rosenhaus said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "That door is closed."

Brown's latest denied appeal was the second attempt to get an independent arbitrator to allow him to wear his helmet in 2019. Both attempts were shut down swiftly.

The failure isn't a total loss for "Mr. Big Chest." Rosenhaus said the publicity from the helmet kerfuffle has spurned business opportunities for the Raiders receiver, who will likely sport a custom helmet and get paid by a brand to be a sponsor.

"As a result of all the publicity accrued from our efforts to get him to wear that helmet, he has multiple offers on the table right now from various companies to custom-make a helmet for him and pay him quite a bit of money," Rosenhaus said. "We have found, without getting into specifics, some very suitable alternatives. We're very excited. Antonio will be wearing a helmet. He won't be missing any time, and he'll be getting paid a lot of money to do so. It's sort of a happy ending, even though he won't be able to wear the old helmet."

As has been the case with Brown the last several years: Despite the shenanigans that follow him, business is in fact still Boomin'.

The Raiders wanted Brown to be all-in before the regular season. With two weeks before Jon Gruden's team opens up on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, it appears all of Brown's issues will be in the past.

"The helmet and the foot, all that is behind him now," Rosenhaus said. "He's entirely focused on football and is ready to have another prototype Antonio Brown season. He's going to flourish with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr. I'm very excited for him moving forward."