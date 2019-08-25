Raiders' Antonio Brown loses second helmet grievance

Antonio Brown needs a new helmet.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver lost his second grievance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. Rapoport added that there are no further proceedings expected.

Brown's hearing this past Friday involved the same independent arbitrator as his first hearing. The All-Pro wideout argued he should be given a one-year grace period to phase out using his helmet. Brown has not played in the preseason while dealing with the helmet issue and a foot injury.

Does this mean Brown will again be stuck between a helmet and a hard place? He has 30 million reasons not to be.