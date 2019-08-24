Lions' Frank Ragnow, Jarrad Davis suffer ankle sprains

Some good news for the Detroit Lions after two of their starters went down with injuries in Friday's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Standout center Frank Ragnow suffered a minor ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. Ragnow left last night's game in the second quarter with a scary-looking injury to his right leg.

Before that, linebacker Jarrad Davis was carted off with an ankle injury on his first drive. An MRI revealed Saturday that Davis suffered a high-ankle sprain, a source told Rapoport. The linebacker should miss time early in the regular season.

However, Lions coach Matt Patricia said that both of the injuries are not season-ending.

"They will be healing day-by-day. We're still evaluating where they'll be at," he said during a conference call with reporters. "I would say any time you have something like this we don't try to put a time table on it cause it just puts an unnecessary target on the situation. It's not necessary.

"I will tell you this, they will not be playing in Cleveland this week. We're just going to concentrate on getting them out there as soon as they can."

Ragnow was drafted by the Lions in the first round last season. He started at guard his rookie year but switched to center this season.

Davis was snagged by Detroit in the first round of the 2017 draft and has started 30 games over the past two years.