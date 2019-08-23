2019 Heisman Trophy candidates: College football's top dog?

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior



The ever-productive Taylor has finished in the top 10 in the Heisman voting in each of his first two college seasons, although with the award trending toward quarterbacks, three top-10 finishes might be the best he can hope for. After all, what more could he have done last season than rush for 2,194 yards? Just ask Melvin Gordon, who tallied nearly 2,600 yards for the Badgers in 2014 only to finish second. Taylor moved the chains a whopping 91 times last season despite defenses keying on the Wisconsin rushing attack, and he also made significant strides in cleaning up a fumble habit, cutting that total in half (8 to 4) from his freshman to sophomore season.